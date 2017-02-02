Intruder Shot Twice by Md. Homeowner; In Critical Condition

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A burglar is in critical condition after he is shot twice by a homeowner, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Around 8:10 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the unit block of Mullen Lane in Lothian, where they discovered a man suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Investigators learned the suspect broke into a house on Mullen Lane and was confronted by the homeowner and his wife.

The husband shot the man in the leg and the intruder tried to attack the man with a steel bar, thus being shot a second time by the homeowner.

The suspect fled and collapsed from his injuries. He was flown to Shock Trauma and is listed in critical condition.

Detectives will serve the arrest warrant to the suspect when he is released from the hospital.

