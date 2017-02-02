Man Charged In Horseshoe Casino Garage Shooting

February 2, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Horseshoe Casino

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man has been charged with attempted first degree murder after police say he shot two people in the parking garage of Horseshoe Casino early Sunday morning.

He is identified as Roosevelt Oneal, of the 1000 block of Druid Hill Avenue.

Around 1:19 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 1500 block of Russell Street.

On the fourth floor of the garage, officers found two 21-year-old men who had been shot, one in the hand and the other in the foot.

Medics transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment.

The victims told detectives that an earlier verbal dispute with a group of men erupted again when they ran into each other.

