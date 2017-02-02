Maryland Dog To Be Puppy Bowl Participant

February 2, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: Puppy Bowl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dog that was fostered in Maryland and has since found a home in Maryland will participate in Puppy Bowl XIII on Super Bowl Sunday.

King, a Miniature Pinscher/Shih Tzu mix formerly known as Striker, will be on Team Ruff for this Sunday’s Puppy Bowl against Team Fluff.

He was a rescue at Operation Paws for Homes in Alexandria, VA, and was fostered by a woman in Parsonsburg, Maryland, before finding a home in Glen Burnie.

Striker and his siblings were born in the parking lot of a bowling alley near rural Scott County, VA.

There were seven puppies in the litter, and they all have Bowling Alley-themed names.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia