Maryland Dog To Be Puppy Bowl Participant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dog that was fostered in Maryland and has since found a home in Maryland will participate in Puppy Bowl XIII on Super Bowl Sunday.

King, a Miniature Pinscher/Shih Tzu mix formerly known as Striker, will be on Team Ruff for this Sunday’s Puppy Bowl against Team Fluff.

He was a rescue at Operation Paws for Homes in Alexandria, VA, and was fostered by a woman in Parsonsburg, Maryland, before finding a home in Glen Burnie.

Striker and his siblings were born in the parking lot of a bowling alley near rural Scott County, VA.

There were seven puppies in the litter, and they all have Bowling Alley-themed names.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook