Police Search For Missing 15-Year Old In Baltimore County

Baltimore (WJZ) – Baltimore County Police are continuing their search for a missing 15-year old from Catonsville.
Michelle Simmons disappeared from her home on January 28th, under what police are calling “suspicious circumstances”.
Simmons is described as having olive skin, long dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at her home in the unit block of Tanglewood Road in Catonsville. When her mother went to check on her in the morning, she was missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook