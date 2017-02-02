Police Search For Missing 15-Year Old In Baltimore County

February 2, 2017 12:29 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore County police, Missing child

Baltimore (WJZ) – Baltimore County Police are continuing their search for a missing 15-year old from Catonsville.

Michelle Simmons disappeared from her home on January 28th, under what police are calling “suspicious circumstances”.

Photo Courtesy: Baltimore County Police

Photo Courtesy: Baltimore County Police

Simmons is described as having olive skin, long dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at her home in the unit block of Tanglewood Road in Catonsville. When her mother went to check on her in the morning, she was missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia