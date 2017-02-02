Search Continues for Missing Baltimore Mother

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The search continues for Tonja Chadwick. The young mother from northeast Baltimore, is still missing under suspicious circumstances.

Police have not been able to track down her live-in boyfriend either and they are growing more worried with each passing day.

Not a call, text, visit. Not even a sighting. The 20-year-old mother has been missing since Saturday.

Her troubled mother is holding onto hope.

“I’m just trying to stay positive for my other daughters because she was a great sister,” Lakasha Chadwick said.

The family says, Chadwick dropped off her four-year-old son, stopped by her aunt’s house on Mayfield Avenue and said she was headed home they haven’t seen her since.

When the family hadn’t heard from her, they sent police to the apartment. Investigators say what they found is suspicious.

“There are some things only the person who could be responsible for somebody’s disappearance might know so at this point in time, we do have reason to be concerned,” T.J. Smith, Baltimore City Police spokesman said.

Police say finding her is critical. They’re also looking for Chadwick’s live-in boyfriend, 22-year-old Marco Jamal Holmes. His blue 2004 Infiniti, with Maryland tags, is also missing.

“I know this is not her. I know she wouldn’t just decide to not contact any of us unless something was wrong,” Lakasha said.

The couple moved in together just days before Chadwick’s disappearance.

“We don’t even care if it’s bad news, good news anything. We just want to know where she’s at. What happened to her,” she said.

So that a family can find the closure they’re so desperately searching for.

The family says they have not told Chadwick’s son that she’s missing, to not frighten him. Although he has been asking for his mother.

Police are looking for Holmes and his car. The Maryland tags are 9CS0691. If you see him, the car or have any information about this case, please contact police.

