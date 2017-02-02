WEATHER BLOG: Phil Predicts More Winter

It is Groundhog day!

It is the yearly charity event in Punxsutawney that should be on the bucket list of every college kid in the region. And yearly appears that it is! The ultimate all-nighter. Well the members of the Punxsutawney Ground Hog club’s Inner circle just rousted Phil out of his burrow and proclaimed that he clearly saw his shadow and 6 more weeks of Winter will ensue. Forget about the fact that it is pretty cloudy there with some lake effect snow. A vampire would have a shadow in those tv lights—LOL!!! But the prognosticator of all prognosticaters has spoken. Bread, mild, toilet paper, TasteyKakes, and Beer need to be on your next shoping list TODAY! ! Are we clear? Wait, was Phi clear?

To be honest our five day outlook is pretty mild with no snow. But there is a lot of Winter left to hit the fan so let us not besmirch the Gournhogs character yet.

But facts are facts. And in our favor now.

I will leave you this morning with one of the great quotes from the movie. Kinda rings true. Being there on location is EVERYTHING. Phil Conner, the weatherman, (Bill Murray),said the following, “This is the one time where television really fails to capture the true excitement of a large squirrel predicting the weather.”

AMEN BRO

MB!