British Officials Arrest 2 in Hacking of DC Camera System

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two people have been arrested in London in the hacking of storage devices that record data from Metropolitan Police Department surveillance cameras.
The Washington Post reports the arrests were made following a search warrant served Jan. 19, the day before the presidential inauguration. Britain’s National Crime Agency, which is similar to the FBI, confirmed the arrests of a man and woman but didn’t disclose the suspects’ names.
British officials said both suspects bailed out of jail. In a statement, the National Crime Agency said an investigation was ongoing and no further information could be provided.
City officials last week revealed the hack, which affected 123 of the 187 network video recorders in the closed-circuit TV system. Officials said that public safety and security for the inauguration were not compromised.
