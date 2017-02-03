Navy Investigating Convoy’s Display Of Trump Flag

February 3, 2017 7:00 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Navy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The Navy is investigating the apparent display of a Donald Trump presidential campaign flag by the lead vehicle in a military convoy.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that the Navy has repeatedly warned sailors against appearing to endorse candidates while on the job.

The convoy belongs to a special warfare unit based in Virginia Beach. But the images of a pro-Trump flag on a vehicle’s antenna first circulated on social media and through news reports in Kentucky.

U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor called the behavior “inappropriate.” He’s a Republican from Virginia Beach, a Trump supporter and a former Navy SEAL.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia