WEATHER BLOG: ‘Chill Down’ Is Here, Warm Up Ahead

T.G.I.F.

Hi Everyone, and welcome to the door step of the weekend. And although the “chill down” we predicted is here. We are still holding on to a, weather-wise, calm and milder Sunday too. We are not committing to a dry Sunday forecast yet, but are def leaning that way. And if any moisture does enter the area on Sunday it will be trace amounts. So none of the Winter weather worries, that we had a chance of earlier this week, for us.

Looking like a BIG warm up as we move into mid-week next week. Monday through Wednesday temps will be in the low to UPPER 50’s. Now that will come with rain, at times, Tuesday and Wednesday but still…NICE! Note, though we will see a pretty good drop in temps as we move into Wednesday night. 29° is not impossible for an overnight low Wed and into Thursday AM.

But let’s not fret that yet, let’s just enjoy a snow free weekend and a mild early next week!

T.G.I.F. everyone,…ain’t it the truth!

MB!