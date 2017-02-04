Baltimore’s March Against President Trump’s Travel Ban

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Saturday’s march in Baltimore was just one of many taking place around the country during the weekend. Protesters were calling for an end to Trump’s travel ban.

Close to 200 people from the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland weaved through the streets of Baltimore City to come to the aid of refugees.

“We are here for you, we love you, it makes no difference,” said Eugene Taylor Sutton, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland.

It’s been a similar scene across the country since Trump put a travel ban in place to block immigrants from seven predominately Muslim countries.

“I’m sure that they are very afraid right now and feel very alone and isolated,” said Margo Landon from Baltimore.

Baltimore Episcopalians marching through city right now – calling for official end to #TrumpBan "No hate, no fear, refugees r welcome here" pic.twitter.com/JYAeT9vgE5 — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) February 4, 2017

“We want that temporary ban to be truly temporary and end soon,” Eugene Sutton said.

The frustrations stretch to the state’s capital, where dozens gathered on Saturday as well and voiced similar concerns, hoping Maryland can lead by example.

“Baltimore needs to be that welcoming place where people can come from around the world,” Margo said.

Those in Baltimore with the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland said they don’t have anything else planned just yet but will continue to hold marches like this until the ban is officially lifted.