Horseshoe Casino Suspect Sought by Police

February 4, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A shooting suspect is being sought by Baltimore police following a double shooting at the Horseshoe Casino.

On. Jan. 29, an unknown male got into a physical altercation with a group of people at the casino and then went to his car, retrieved a gun and shot the group he was arguing with. The two victims suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information as to his identity is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

