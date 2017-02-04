Horseshoe Casino Suspect Sought by Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A shooting suspect is being sought by Baltimore police following a double shooting at the Horseshoe Casino.
On. Jan. 29, an unknown male got into a physical altercation with a group of people at the casino and then went to his car, retrieved a gun and shot the group he was arguing with. The two victims suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information as to his identity is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
