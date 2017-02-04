Police: One Person Killed In Triple Shooting In Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County say one man has died in a triple shooting in Owings Mills Saturday morning.

Baltimore County Police say they were called to the unit block Continental Court at 10 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting in a condominium building. When officers arrived, they found two men and a woman inside, all suffering from gunshot wounds.

Baltimore County Fire crews pronounced 39-year-old Dominic Boyd dead at the scene. The woman who was shot was Boyd’s estranged wife, 38-year-old Shakesha Boyd, who lived in the condo.

Investigators believe that Dominic Boyd came into Mrs. Boyd’s home and shots were fired between Dominic and Shakesha Boyd, as well as a third person, a man who has not been identified by police.

Shakesha Boyd had multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body but is expected to survive her injuries. She, along with the unidentified man, were taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma. The unidentified man’s condition has not known by police at this time.

Police say they recovered two handguns at the scene.

If anyone has information concerning this incident, please call Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook