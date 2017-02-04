Vigil To Be Held In Honor Of Young Woman Found Dead In Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A vigil will be held on Sunday afternoon for Tonja Chadwick, a 20-year-old mother, who was found dead in a west Baltimore park earlier this week. Police are calling her boyfriend person of interest in their investigation.

The vigil is scheduled for Sunday, February 5, at 3:30 p.m. at Edmonson Avenue and Hilton Street.

The search is on for 22-year-old Marco Holmes, a person of interest in the murder of his girlfriend, 20-year-old Tonja Chadwick.

RELATED: Police Looking For Person Of Interest In Woman’s Death, Aunt Speaks Out

Baltimore Police tell WJZ Holmes may be one of the last people to see Chadwick alive and may be driving a 2004 blue Infinity G-35 with tags 9CS-0691.

“We have not seen or heard or located him since this incident began almost a week ago,” says Baltimore City Police spokesman T.J. Smith.

Police believe Chadwick was killed in the Parkside Garden Apartment, she shared with Holmes. Her body was found Thursday, dumped in a ravine at a West Baltimore park.

“This is an absolutely repulsive act with little regard for human life,” says Smith.

The news has been heart-wrenching for Chadwick’s family. Tonja’s family last saw her Saturday, when she dropped off her four-year-old son.

Tonja’s aunt says she is trying to hold it together for Tonja’s mother, who is devastated by her daughter’s death.

“That’s my niece,” says Latanya Chadwick.

“We can’t bring J back, she’s gone. But I want my sister to get justice. I want to know why. I want to know why,” she says.

Police are hoping Marco Holmes might have answers, and help find justice for Tonja.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook