Weather Blog: Milder Sunday Ahead

It has been a gorgeous Saturday across the area, but it has been chilly with temperatures only in the 30s throughout the day today. High-pressure overhead will slide offshore tonight. This will allow for a warmer return flow and a milder Sunday.
Tomorrow, highs will actually make it into the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow will feature more clouds and will not be as pretty as today but we should remain dry. By Monday, the sunshine returns with a high around 50. Our next chance for rain arrives Monday night through Wednesday.