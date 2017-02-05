Services Set For Prison Guard Slain In Delaware Uprising

February 5, 2017 1:22 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Funeral services have been set for the Delaware prison guard killed last week during an inmate uprising.

According to Evan W. Smith Funeral Services , a first visitation for Lt. Steven Floyd will be held Friday evening at Delaware State University Memorial Hall. A second visitation will take place Saturday morning at the same location, followed by a funeral service and interment at a cemetery in Frederica.

Floyd, 47, was found dead early Thursday after a hostage standoff at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.

A medical examiner ruled his death a homicide by trauma. No further details were released.

The president of the prison guards union called Floyd a dedicated officer with a wife, children and grandchildren who worked overtime to help put his children through college.

