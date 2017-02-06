Oriole Bird Celebrates WJZ’s First Warning Weather Team

2 Maryland Women Charged In Stabbing With Ice Pick

February 6, 2017 11:38 AM

EASTON, Md. (AP) — Two suspects are facing charges after a woman was stabbed with ice pick in Easton.

News outlets report Easton police say 20-year-old Jazmine Jones of Grasonville and 25-year-old India Gordon of Easton were arrested in the Jan. 26 incident.

Police say Jones and Gordon were at the victim’s home when an altercation took place. The suspects left and returned minutes later. That’s when police say Jones stabbed the victim with an ice pick below her eye and then stabbed the victim in the back of her head, lodging the ice pick.

Officers arrived and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Jones faces first- and second-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and conspiracy charges. Gordon faces conspiracy, reckless endangerment and accessory after the fact charges.

It’s unclear if they have attorneys.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia