Officer Charged With Assaulting Suspect,

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old Baltimore County Police Department officer has been charged with assaulting a suspect during an incident back on January 25.

Christopher M. Spivey, a nearly nine-year veteran for Baltimore Co. PD, faces a charge of second-degree assault. Spivey will be suspended with pay, which is a department regulation.

Police began their investigation after crew members of BCoPD’s Foxtrot helicopter reported seeing a possible assault by an officer while they were helping with a vehicle turned foot pursuit on Liberty Rd.

The incident began after police got a report of a stolen vehicle at the Wegmans grocery store, located in the 10100 block of Reisterstown Rd.

Officers later saw that stolen vehicle, a 2003 Volvo, driving along Liberty Rd. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver fled from officers at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle crashed near the intersection of Liberty and Milford Mill Roads, and the driver, identified as 20-year-old Diamontae Tyquan Farrar, ran from the crashed Volvo.

There was a “prolonged foot pursuit,” before officers eventually took Farrar into custody.

Video from the Foxtrot helicopter reportedly shows that an officer, later determined to be Spivey, ran up to Farrar and kicked him several times.

The Foxtrot video will not be released, as police say it is part of an ongoing investigation and “is essential to the defendant’s right to a fair trial and an impartial jury.”

