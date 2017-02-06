Burglary Suspect Stabbed By Resident During Home Invasion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old home invasion suspect was hospitalized after police say he was stabbed by the resident of the home he was trying to burglarize.

The Aberdeen Police Department was called just after 6:15 a.m. on February 4, about a home invasion on Liberty St.

One of the residents told responding officers that he woke up to find a man in his home, and he saw that the burglar was armed with a pistol.

The resident grabbed a nearby knife, and stabbed the armed suspect, later identified as Avalon Rosette.

Rosette reportedly fired a shot at the resident, before running away. He was later caught by Maryland State Police on I-95 after being involved in a car accident.

Rosette was taken to a hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition, according to police.

Charges against him are pending following his release from the hospital.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook