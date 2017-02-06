BWI A Contender In Best Of Airport Contests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport has been nominated in a handful of categories in USA Today’s “10Best” reader’s choice categories.

The categories include: Best Airport for Dining, Best Airport Sitdown Dining, Best Airport for Shopping, and Best Airport Bar.

With a wide variety of dining, drink and shopping options, it’s no wonder BWI is a top contender in these categories. 10Best credits BWI for its wide variety of seafood options — including Obrycki’s Restaurant and Bar and Phillips Seafood.

Local brewery DuClaw is right in the airport’s main terminal near Concourse B.

The airport has popular chains like Arby’s, Pinkberry, Chipotle, and Potbelly, but passengers can also get Mexican from Zona Cocina and American food in a diner setting at Silver Diner.

Gachi House of Sushi has been nominated for best sitdown dining and The Firkin & Flyer is up for best bar.

You can vote once per day for your favorite until the polls close on Monday, February 13 at noon ET.

