Howard Co. Voting On Decision To Become A ‘Sanctuary’ For Immigrants

COLUMBIA (WJZ) — People are rallying on both sides of the issue of whether or not Howard County will be a “Sanctuary County.”

This has certainly stirred passionate debate. Supporters believe that undocumented immigrants should not be fearful to go to police and that they should feel like they are part of the community. Opponents worry about the loss of federal funds and cooperating with federal law enforcement.

Howard County has long prided itself on diversity and inclusion. It’s a suburban mix of old and new, located between Baltimore and Washington.

Columbia was built 50 years ago on a platform racial harmony. A bill tonight would make this a sanctuary, joining other jurisdictions nationwide where authorities do not enforce federal immigration law.

“I don’t think it is really any of my business on your immigration status,” says Irina Zeller, Howard County resident.

“I understand that it is within the jurisdiction of the federal government to keep certain people out,” Howard County resident Mike Lloyd says.

President Trump has signed an executive order that would strip sanctuary cities and counties of federal dollars.

“They are not safe. We have to take care of that horrible situation,” President Trump says in a statement.

The impact In Howard County is unclear. The county could be out millions. If passed it would join Baltimore City, Montgomery, Prince George as sanctuaries.

“We need our federal funding. That’s just more to come for the state from us,” says Brenda McKoy, a Howard County resident.

Other jurisdictions have defied the president. Under the sanctuary bill, police could not ask about someone’s immigration status or work with federal agents to get information about it. The County Executive has vowed to veto.

“We are trying to find a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist,” says Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman.

“Many people are scared,” El Salvadorean immigrant Juan Francisco Andrades says.

“People have a right to their freedom. If they’re not harming anybody don’t see why they would have to do it, why they should have to question them,” says Allan Conover, Howard County resident.

The county executive points out to us that he has never received or heard of a complaint of a police officer treating an undocumented immigrant poorly.