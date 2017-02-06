Randallstown Library To Undergo Major Renovations

February 6, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore County Public Library, Randallstown Library

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Officials in Baltimore County are celebrating the start of major renovations at the Randallstown Library Branch.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and Baltimore County Public Library Director Paula Miller are at the library Monday for the kickoff of the $1.1 million project.

Officials say the renovated branch will include more than 30 public computers, free wireless internet, a bigger collection of print and audio-visual materials and other upgrades.

Officials say the renovated library is expected to reopen early this summer. During construction, the county’s bookmobile will be in the library parking lot every Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m

