Two Injured In Crash On I-95 Involving University Bus

February 6, 2017 6:23 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were taken to an area hospital after a crash involving a university bus on I-95 Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the crash involved a Lexus SUV and a Georgetown University bus that had students and staff on board.

The wreck happened just after 2:30 p.m. on the northbound side of I-95, north of Rt. 100.

Responding troopers found the Lexus had overturned, and a private ambulance that was passing the scene and had stopped to help.

A 49-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son in the Lexus were both taken to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Maryland State Police is investigating, and their preliminary investigation found that both vehicles were traveling north on the interstate, when for reasons unknown at this time, the bus hit the back of the SUV.

The SUV left the highway and overturned. Both people inside the Lexus reportedly got out of the vehicle on their own.

The bus pulled over to the side of the road following the collision.

