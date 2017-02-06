WEATHER BLOG: Warm Temps Today

Hi Everyone!

A fine day lay ahead. A fine one. With sunshine we will get to 50°. The temps remain very mild tonight with a low of 42°. And then we see not mild but WARM temps, day and night, tomorrow and on Wednesday. Not mild, but WARM.

Then pull your seat belt tight cause here comes a bump.

Thursday we could easily have a rough start to the day. Moisture Wednesday night will turn to snow. The ground is quite warm now, and will be then. For the first couple of hours roads should just be wet, but that should change just before dawn on Thursday morning. I am going to quote from a large briefing I receive every morning from Accuweather, our weather partners for almost 40 years by the way, about this scenerio;

“Because of concerns about relative inconsistency, in modeling, we’re very reluctant to put snow amounts in any forecast at this point. Instead we should begin to discuss ‘potential immpacts’ and how travel could be disrupted late Wednesday night into Thursday. ”

Clearly we will watch this for you, and will discussing in more detail tomorrow. In the meantime enjoy a nice sunny start to the week.

MB!