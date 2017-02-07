Baltimore Drug Boss Charged With Killing Those Who Helped Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is holding a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss a west Baltimore drug boss who has been indicted on charges he would kill or try to kill those in his operation who were working with police.
According to the Baltimore Sun, Brandon Pride controlled a west side drug operation, and he faces charges for killing or tried to have at least four people killed over the past two years because he thought they worked with law enforcement.
Pride has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, multiple counts of solicitation to commit murder and witness intimidation, and one count of the state’s drug kingpin statute, among other charges, and was being held without bond.
This story will be updated with additional information after the press conference at 11 a.m.
