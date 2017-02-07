MEET BABY MAIAH: WJZ Anchor Linh Bui And Her Husband Alan Introduce Their New Baby Girl | See Adorable Photos of Baby Bui

Baltimore Drug Boss Charged With Killing Those Who Helped Police

February 7, 2017 11:00 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is holding a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss a west Baltimore drug boss who has been indicted on charges he would kill or try to kill those in his operation who were working with police.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Brandon Pride controlled a west side drug operation, and he faces charges for killing or tried to have at least four people killed over the past two years because he thought they worked with law enforcement.

Pride has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, multiple counts of solicitation to commit murder and witness intimidation, and one count of the state’s drug kingpin statute, among other charges, and was being held without bond.

This story will be updated with additional information after the press conference at 11 a.m.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia