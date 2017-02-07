Maryland Women’s Basketball Coach Brenda Frese Talks Winning & Recruits

Maryland Terrapins Women’s Basketball Coach Brenda Frese joined Ed and Rob to talk about her winning team, they way they recruit for the team and more.

At 23-1, the Terrapins are off to the best start in school history. They’ve won 11 straight games, all in Big Ten play.

The team has a lot of offensive options and Coach Frese is very thankful for that. So what do they look for while building a team?

When looking for recruits for the program, Coach Brenda Frese says, “there’s a lot that goes into it. They’ve got to be able to play at the level talent wise for us at Maryland, but we’re really selective. We’re not going to choose a player with a bad attitude and we watch the parents in the stands…and sometimes that’s an element for us that we watch closely. We share the basketball here and we’re unselfish.”

The hard-working, third-ranked Maryland women’s basketball team’s Feb. 26 match up with Minnesota will be at noon ET at the XFINITY Center on the Terrapins’ annual Senior Day.

Tune in to hear the full interview below:

