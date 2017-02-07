Official Asks Texas Rangers To Help Find Lost Brady Jersey

Patrick said Texas places “a very high value on hospitality and football,” adding: “It is important that history does not record” that Brady’s jersey was stolen in the state.
He continued: “Whoever took this jersey should turn it in” since the “Texas Rangers are on the trail.”
Brady said after the game that the jersey was missing and joked that he expects to see it soon in an online auction.
“We have been looking into this disappointing matter and will continue to assist law enforcement authorities,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)