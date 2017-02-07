Police Make Arrest For Murder At Royal Farms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old man for a murder at Royal Farms.
Police say the fatal shooting happened back on January 27, at the Royal Farms in the 1800 block of Washington Blvd.
Just before 7:40 p.m., an officer heard gunfire in the area, and found that 33-year-old Dontia Akins had been shot. Akins was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
The responding officer also saw a vehicle fleeing the scene, but police were able to stop that vehicle and question those inside.
Following their investigation, police identified Dallas Evans as a suspect in the case.
Evans was arrested on February 6, and faces a charge of first-degree murder.
