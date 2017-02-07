MEET BABY MAIAH: WJZ Anchor Linh Bui And Her Husband Alan Introduce Their New Baby Girl | See Adorable Photos of Baby Bui

Police Make Arrest For Murder At Royal Farms

February 7, 2017 9:37 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old man for a murder at Royal Farms.

Police say the fatal shooting happened back on January 27, at the Royal Farms in the 1800 block of Washington Blvd.

Just before 7:40 p.m., an officer heard gunfire in the area, and found that 33-year-old Dontia Akins had been shot. Akins was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The responding officer also saw a vehicle fleeing the scene, but police were able to stop that vehicle and question those inside.

Following their investigation, police identified Dallas Evans as a suspect in the case.

Evans was arrested on February 6, and faces a charge of first-degree murder.

