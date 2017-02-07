Police: Maryland Man Had Thousands Of Child Porn Photos, Videos

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police arrested a 37-year-old man after they report finding thousands of images and videos of child pornography on his electronic devices.
Christian Moylan faces a charge of possession and distribution of child pornography following an investigation by Maryland State Police. He is being held on $250,000 bond.
Investigators from the Princess Anne Criminal Enforcement Division and the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force looked into the case after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Authorities identified Moylan as a suspect in the child porn distribution case.
Multiple electronic devices were seized from Moylan’s home, and authorities report finding thousands of child pornography photos and videos on those devices.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook