Police: Maryland Man Had Thousands Of Child Porn Photos, Videos

February 7, 2017 10:22 AM
Filed Under: Child Porn Charges, Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police arrested a 37-year-old man after they report finding thousands of images and videos of child pornography on his electronic devices.

Christian Moylan faces a charge of possession and distribution of child pornography following an investigation by Maryland State Police. He is being held on $250,000 bond.

Investigators from the Princess Anne Criminal Enforcement Division and the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force looked into the case after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities identified Moylan as a suspect in the child porn distribution case.

Multiple electronic devices were seized from Moylan’s home, and authorities report finding thousands of child pornography photos and videos on those devices.

