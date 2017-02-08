Annapolis Police Chief ‘Let Go’ To Create ‘New Direction For Policing’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Annapolis Police Department police chief has been let go by the city manager.
The city of Annapolis confirmed that Police Chief Michael Pristoop was let go Wednesday morning.
Pristoop had been chief for nearly nine years.
No further details were released about his departure, but Annapolis Mayor Michel Pantelides released the following statement:
“Combating crime in Annapolis remains a priority of my administration and I am grateful for Chief Pristoop’s dedication to our citizens and his commitment to protecting our city for nearly nine years. This change is not about the person, but rather about creating a new direction for policing and enforcement efforts, while generating new initiatives in our police department.”
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook