Former Md. Contractor Indicted for Stealing National Defense Info

February 8, 2017 4:22 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Glen Burnie man was indicted Wednesday for stealing federal documents containing highly classified information.

A federal grand jury formally charged 52-year-old Harold Thomas Martin III with willful retention of national defense information.

The indictment alleges from December 1993 through August 2016, Martin stole and retained U.S. government property, including documents that had markings indicating that they were property of the United States and contained highly classified information of the United States.

A Top Secret classification means that unauthorized disclosure reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to the national security of the United States.

“The indictment alleges that for as long as two decades, Harold Martin flagrantly abused the trust placed in him by the government by stealing documents containing highly classified information, “said U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein.

Martin allegedly retained stolen documents containing classified information relating to the national defense at his home and in his vehicle.  The indictment alleges that Martin knew that the stolen documents contained classified information that related to the national defense and that he was never authorized to retain these documents at his home or in his vehicle.

Martin faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each of 20 counts of willful retention of national defense information. Martin’s appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

