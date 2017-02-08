Police Arrest Person Of Interest In Young Mother Murder

Baltimore (WJZ) – Baltimore Police have arrested a person of interest in the murder of 20-year old Tonja Chadwick.

Police announced today that Marco Holmes was taken into custody early Wednesday morning by members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force. He was reportedly arrested for an unrelated Violation of Probation warrant.

Officers located Holmes inside a home in Northeast Baltimore. He was taken into custody without incident. So far he has not been charged with any crimes related to the disappearance or murder of Chadwick and the investigation is still ongoing. Holmes was Chadwicks live-in boyfriend and had not been seen since the young mother went missing since January 28th.

Chadwick’s body was found last Thursday in a wooded area at Daisy Park.

A GoFundMe set up for Chadwick shows her bright smile and her 4-year-old son, who will grow up now without her.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

