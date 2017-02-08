Rob Carlin Of Comcast Sportsnet On The Washington Capitals Dominant Performances Lately

Rob Carlin is an analyst covering the Washington Capitals and the NHL for Comcast Sportsnet Mid-Atlantic.

Rob joined Ed and Rob to talk about the Capitals and how they’re currently tearing up the rest of the league.

Rob started by talking about the Capitals run of dominance especially at home lately saying “it is remarkable, they’re the best team on the ice almost every single night…it is absolute pure domination right now, they have 5 shutouts in their last eight home games and they’ve outscored opponents 48-6.” As for why the Capitals are having such a run of dominance Rob said “all four lines are scoring every night, and Braden Holtby who is the defending Vezina trophy winner may be playing better than he ever has.”

Rob went on to talk about how much the addition of T.J. Oshie last season has led to this team becoming better, and whether or not the Caps bottom two lines can continue to play the way they are right now when the playoffs come around.