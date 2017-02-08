Police: Murder Suspect Barricades Self After Fatal Shooting

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Md. Late Tonight Into Tomorrow Morning | Download The WJZ Weather App

February 8, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are working a barricade situation Wednesday afternoon, after they say a suspect fatally shot another person.

The barricade situation is near Saratoga St. and Fulton Ave., and police arrived on scene at noon after getting a report about a shooting.

Details have not yet been released about what led to the incident, but police say there was a shootout between two people.

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed.

When police arrived on scene, the shooter was barricaded inside a home, and police say this is still an ongoing situation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

