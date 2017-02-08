Under Armour CEO Says Trump “is Good for Business”

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The CEO of Baltimore based Under Armour says President Donald Trump is good for business.

But some have jumped on social media to criticize his comments.

George Solis has Kevin Plank’s response.

The name Kevin Plank has been all over social media for the past 24 hours.

“He’s highly passionate. To have such a pro-business president is something that’s a real asset to this country,” says Plank on Trump.

Tuesday, Plank appeared on CNBC talking about President Trump.

Just two weeks after he and other business leaders met with Mr. Trump at the White House to talk about creating more manufacturing jobs in the U.S.

Plank brought Under Armour to Baltimore and turned the sportswear apparel company into a worldwide brand.

“I’m a big fan of people that operate in the world of publish and iterate versus you know think, think, think, think,” Plank said.

But it’s his comments praising the president that triggered reaction on social media.

A number of people vowed to boycott the company.

Under Armour fired back against the criticism issuing a statement which says in part “We engage in policy, not politics.”

The statement released Wednesday also goes on to say the company advocates for fair trade and an inclusive immigration policy that welcomes the “best and brightest.”

One political analyst told WJZ he doesn’t believe Plank’s words will work against him or the company.

“I think there’s very little damage to be done to a person who’s involved with Donald Trump, stating that we had to much “think, think, think” and inaction I think that’s a position he can take with some impunity” says political professor Richard Vatz.

In the same CNBC interview plank took note there are some things he doesn’t fully see eye to eye on with the new administration.

“There’s a lot of voices out there. There’s a lot of things; issues that are coming up that are very serious and very deep there not quite a simple as going to be solved in just a day or two or one piece of legislation,” says Plank.

One of the things Plank said would hurt Under Armour is a heavier tax goods that come into the country.

