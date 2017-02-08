Weather Blog: More Record Heat Before Morning Snow

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Md. Late Tonight Into Tomorrow Morning | Download The WJZ Weather App

February 8, 2017 1:42 PM By Chelsea Ingram

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been another day of record warmth across the region. As of this writing, we have tied the record of 70 degrees (originally set back in 1965).

It’s hard to believe with this kind of warmth in February, that snow is on it’s way overnight. The wind direction is already starting to shift out of the northwest and that will help to filter in chillier air overnight.

Rain will develop first tonight, and then transition to snow as we get cold enough (closer to 4AM). The time-frame for the “best snow” will be between 4AM-8AM Thursday morning.

The majority of accumulations will occur on grassy surfaces… however, if the cold air moves in quicker than expected, well that could change the narrative a little bit. A general 1-3″ of snow can be expected in central Maryland with higher amounts possible north of the city.

