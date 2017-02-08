Weather Blog: Recording Breaking Day; Looming Snow

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After another record breaking day with a high of 72, we are facing colder and wintery weather once again.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. for most all of Central Maryland.

Rain overnight, will gradually change to a wet and possibly heavy snow for a few hours in the early part of the day, with impacts on the morning commute likely.

Please drive with care and stay far away from any cars in front of you. Lower visibility will be a major factor in the morning. We will see an end to the precipitation by about 10 or 11 am and some sun may appear along with very windy conditions.

The roads are still very warm due to our recent high temperatures, so most of the streets will be just wet until it gets colder later in the day. Northern areas will see heavier amounts, and roads near the Mason-Dixon line will likely get snow covered and slick.

Across most of the region about 1 to 3 inches is likely, less south of the city with more north. it will remain cold on Friday, but another big warm-up is on tap for the weekend! Drive safely, if you need to get out early.

