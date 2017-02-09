FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory For Baltimore, Parts Of Surrounding Counties

Bill To Ban Fracking To Be Introduced In Maryland

February 9, 2017 12:29 PM
Filed Under: Fracking

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to ban hydraulic fracturing for natural gas in Maryland is being introduced.

Del. David Fraser-Hidalgo is expected to introduce the measure on Thursday with more than 50 co-sponsors.

Sen. Robert Zirkin also has introduced a measure to ban the drilling technique known as fracking in the state.

A moratorium is set to expire in October.

Proponents say fracking will create jobs, but opponents say the pollution risks are too great.

