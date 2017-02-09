Bill To Ban Fracking To Be Introduced In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to ban hydraulic fracturing for natural gas in Maryland is being introduced.
Del. David Fraser-Hidalgo is expected to introduce the measure on Thursday with more than 50 co-sponsors.
Sen. Robert Zirkin also has introduced a measure to ban the drilling technique known as fracking in the state.
A moratorium is set to expire in October.
Proponents say fracking will create jobs, but opponents say the pollution risks are too great.
