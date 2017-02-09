Laverne Cox Breaks Down Barriers In “Doubt”

On Wednesday, February 15th at 10/9c, the all new courtroom drama, Doubt, makes its series debut on CBS. Doubt features an all-star cast of talented actors who portray a variety of diversified personas that are just as colorful inside the courtroom as they are out. Take Daytime Emmy Award Winner Laverne Cox’s portrayal of Cameron Wirth for example. Wirth is a transgender lawyer who fights injustice on a daily basis with her hallmark mix of passion and dedication to protecting the innocent. Her own confidence is her greatest ally as one of Manhattan’s top attorneys and a key player at “Isaiah Roth And Associates.”

Much like her character, Cox also happens to be one of the most dedicated and passionate workers in the biz. In this new role, Cox will be the first transgender actress to land a main role playing an openly transgender woman on a major network TV show. Doubt will not be the first time Cox has broken down boundaries however, in 2014 she appeared as the first openly transgender person on the cover of TIME magazine. In an interview with CBS, Cox stated, “As a transgender woman, I did not grow up seeing images of women who reflected who I am on television. It’s about paying it forward and inspiring other people to go after their dreams and change what we believe is possible.”

Doubt debuts on Wednesday, February 15th at 10/9 only on CBS. Check your local listings for additional information.