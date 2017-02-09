Maryland Dog To Compete In Westminster Dog Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland dog will competing at the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.
Maryland resident, Glenn Nolan, and Portuguese Water Dog, GCH Skipjack’s My Time to Shine at Wicca (Mia), will be one of the more than 3,000 participants in the competitions.
Mia has already earned AKC Grand Champion status and received top honors at the prestigious Morris and Essex in 2015.
Mia is co-owned by JoAnn Charnik, of Severn, Md., and Louann Tracy, of Catonsville.
The Portuguese Water Dog Breed competition will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 2-4 p.m.
Click here for the full Westminster Week schedule.
