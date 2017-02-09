Maryland Misses Worst Of Thursday’s Winter Storm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland missed the worst of Thursday morning’s winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas up north.

WJZ’s Mike Shuh was out in the elements to see how it affected Marylanders morning commute.

The storm brought a lot of precipitation, but most of Maryland got just the rain, and little snow.

A number of schools in our area were delayed, but only Cecil and Carroll County schools were cancelled.

At 4 a.m. in Westminster, the snow was steady, but warm streets melted the snow on contact and a heavy coat of salt kept it from freezing as temps dropped.

That snow in Westminster was enough to delay schools 2 hours, and then close them for the day.

Early on, the snow was sticking to things made of metal, like signs and automobiles, but as the storm ended, there was enough to begin to stick to sidewalks.

“I’m glad it didn’t do but what it did, but I didn’t think it was going to be that bad anyway,” said Darryl Johnson.

At the Maryland border, it was blowing snow, but there were better conditions than in Pennsylvania.

“I came into work and it was very different over the Maryland/Pennsylvania line,” said commuter Sandi Bair

And in Hampden, there was a brief snow shower, but nothing that stuck around or caused much trouble.

