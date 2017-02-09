Police Respond to Md. Church; 2 Boys Stabbed

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police officers responded to a church because two boys were reportedly stabbed.
At about 4:39 p.m. officers were called to the Church at Severn at 8187 Telegraph Road.
Detectives learned two boys, ages 16 and 17, were stabbed by a black male, wearing a grey sweatshirt. The stabbing is not to believed to have happened at the church. It’s believed it happened in a vehicle somewhere in the Severn/Odenton area.
It’s believed the suspect knows the victims.
The teenagers were transported to Shock Trauma with non life-threatening injuries.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook