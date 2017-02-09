Survey: Ravens QB Joe Flacco Voted Most Attractive In NFL

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new survey done by wearefanatics.com found that Joe Flacco is the most attractive player in the NFL.
As part of the survey, they showed pictures of NFL players to a group of 400 participants, who ranked each player on a scale of 1 to 10; with 10 being the most attractive and one being the least attractive.
Joe Flacco had the highest average score, at 8.2, just beating out the Bears’ Matt Barkley, the Lions’ Michael Burton, and the Chargers’ Kyle Emanuel, who averaged out at 8.1.
Kyle Juszczyk was also in the top 10, with an average rating of 7.4.
Elvis Dumervil, Dennis Pitta, and Patrick Onwuasor filled out the rest of the Ravens’ top five most attractive players.
Click here for the full results and more information.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook