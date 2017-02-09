FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory For Baltimore, Surrounding Counties

Survey: Ravens QB Joe Flacco Voted Most Attractive In NFL

February 9, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Balitmore Ravens, Joe Flacco

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new survey done by wearefanatics.com found that Joe Flacco is the most attractive player in the NFL.

As part of the survey, they showed pictures of NFL players to a group of 400 participants, who ranked each player on a scale of 1 to 10; with 10 being the most attractive and one being the least attractive.

Joe Flacco had the highest average score, at 8.2, just beating out the Bears’ Matt Barkley, the Lions’ Michael Burton, and the Chargers’ Kyle Emanuel, who averaged out at 8.1.

Kyle Juszczyk was also in the top 10, with an average rating of 7.4.

Elvis Dumervil, Dennis Pitta, and Patrick Onwuasor filled out the rest of the Ravens’ top five most attractive players.

Click here for the full results and more information.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia