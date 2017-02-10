18-Year-Old Baltimore Man Arrested for Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a 18-year-old man Friday for a murder that happened on Feb. 2.
Malik Price was arrested and charged for the first-degree murder of James Hendricks, 24.
At about 10:40 p.m. that day, officers responded to the 3700 block of 7th Street where they found Hendricks suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died three days later.
While investigators were on the scene, a second victim, a 43 year-old man walked in to Harbor Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower right leg. That victim reported he was shot along with his friend in the 3700 block of 7th Street.
Price was transported to Central Booking.
