Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Info On Missing Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kristin Marie Spurrier was reported missing almost a week ago, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is now asking for the public’s help in finding her.
Spurrier, 25, is 5-foot-5 and about 125 pounds.
She was reported missing from the Westminster area on Feb. 4, and police believe she may be in the Owings Mills area.
She may also be driving a 2010 gray Fod Fusion with Maryland plates 8CS8690.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact Detective Corporal Boone of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-2930.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook