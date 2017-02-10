Illinois Mayor Says He Was Punched While Shopping at Store

February 10, 2017 11:13 AM
BENTON, Ill. (AP) — A mayor in southern Illinois says a man punched him in the face while he was shopping at a store.

Benton Mayor Fred Kondritz tells The Southern Illinoisan he had a brief conversation with the man on Wednesday about sports before the man punched him. Kondritz says his face was sore Thursday and he had headaches. Kondritz says he called police and filed a report.

Authorities say a man was arrested following the complaint from Kondritz and was released. Authorities are investigating what happened.

WSIL-TV reports Kondritz’s Facebook page was updated with a post describing the incident.

Kondritz says he’s shaken by the ordeal and “lost my confidence.” He says Benton police parked a car outside of his house Wednesday night.

 

