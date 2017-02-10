Local Pup To Compete At The Westminster Dog Show

February 10, 2017 4:45 PM By Mike Schuh

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Westminster Dog Show is the second oldest sporting event in America.

Just getting into the show means your dog is one of the best in the country, and a group from Anne Arundel County has been invited.

Their Portuguese water dog is just two years old, but she’s already won at some important shows.

In the dog world, Mia is definitely a celebrity. Her father is a three-time Westminster champ and like any dog celeb worth their kibble, she has a posse: three owners, a breeder, a groomer and a handler.

They think she has what it takes to go all the way.

They will all leave for the show Saturday. The events will last three days, Sunday through Tuesday.

The judging for the group that includes Mia will be live-streamed by the Kennel Club Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

