Ray Lewis Headlines Hall of Fame’s Class Of 2018 Nominees

February 10, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: 2018, hall of fame, Hall of Fame's Class Of 2018 Nominees, ray lewis, Super Bowl 52

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis is one of the nominees for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

Lewis should “be a lock” to get elected in his first year of eligibility. The two-time Super Bowl winner is the only player in NFL history with at least 40 career sacks and 30 career interceptions.

“Ray Lewis will not only be remembered as one of the greatest to play his position, he will also be thought of as one of the greatest players in NFL history,” Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said after Lewis announced his retirement four years ago.

Lewis, a 13-time Pro Bowl player, seven-time All-Pro, two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a Super Bowl MVP,  would be the eighth linebacker to get voted in to the Hall of Fame.

In addition to Lewis, other first-time nominees include wide receiver Randy Moss, guard Steve Hutchinson, defensive end Richard Seymour, linebacker Brian Urlacher, cornerback Ronde Barber and centers Matt Birk and Jeff Saturday.

It may just be a coincidence that Ray Lewis, who sported No. 52, will find out his status just one day before Super Bowl 52, but it’s a bit more interesting to think it’s just the stars aligning.

 

