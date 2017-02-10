Veteran Democratic Campaign Operative Becomes Md. Delegate

February 10, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: House Of Delegates, Jazz Lewis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed a veteran Democratic campaign operative to a vacant seat in the House of Delegates.

Hogan announced the appointment of Jazz Lewis on Friday to the seat representing District 24.

Lewis was recommended by the Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee to fill the vacancy.

Lewis is currently the executive director of Rep. Steny Hoyer’s campaign office. He has worked on multiple campaigns, including Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Lewis will replace Michael Vaughn, who resigned an hour before the state’s legislative session began on Jan. 11, citing health reasons.

Vaughn’s resignation came amid a federal bribery investigation into bribery involving elected officials and liquor store owners from Prince George’s. While Vaughn has not been charged, prosecutors have said an unnamed official was under investigation.

 

