Giant Recalls Sargento Shredded Cheese

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Giant Food has announced a voluntary recall for its Sargento shredded cheese products due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria.
Consumers need to be aware of the following product specifically:
- Sargento Finely Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with a code date of F05JUL17
Giant has received no reports of illnesses to date. Listeria is a common organism found in nature. Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease. Healthy people rarely contract listeriosis. However, listeriosis can cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea. Listeriosis can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems, such as infants, the elderly and persons with HIV infection or undergoing chemotherapy.
Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to Giant for a full refund.
Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Sargento at 1-800-243-3737. In addition, customers may call Giant Food Customer Service at 888-469-4426 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for more information. Customers can also visit the Giant Food website at www.giantfood.com
