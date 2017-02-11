Shedding Light On Black History Month At The Reginald F. Lewis Museum

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s 28 days full of history — Black History Month is now in full swing, and Baltimore is shedding light on some of the countless contributions of African Americans.

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum is helping locals learn and celebrate centuries of Black History, as a part of one event, which offers a one of a kind experience.

The accomplishments are astonishing.

“Playing the game of baseball, great game.”

Stories – from those who paved the way.

Jackie Copeland is Interim Director of Education and Visitor Services, at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum.

“These are our living history people, they have lived our history,” she says.

Speakers who lived it, along with a variety of artifacts give just a glance of how the museum is celebrating black history month.

Charles E. Mcgee, who is 97-years-old, served as Colonel in the United States Airforce as a Tuskegee Airman.

“We don’t need to repeat a lot of the past but we need to know it,” he says.

The past is what was packed into the museum Saturday for the Black Memorabilia Fine Art and Crafts Show.

“This is all our history and it’s important for the city of Baltimore and state of Maryland.”

The event was a chance to meet with former ballplayers like Luther Atkinson, who played second base for the Satchel Paige All-Stars from 1955-60.

“People don’t realize major league baseball played a big part in the civil rights movement because we were traveling all around the country, peacefully.”

“Opportunities to talk with young people, motivate one or two, if you do one, it’s worth your time,” says Mcgee.

Along with a wide arrange of Black memorabilia from shirts to paintings.

“Brings back a lot of memories,” says Atkinson.

Officials say some of it’s derogatory, some insensitive, but all part of history.

“You have to know where you were in the past before you can come and have a good future,” Copeland.

Sounds and sights that will stick forever, showing just how far this country has come.

“February is good but we celebrate African American history all year long,” says Copeland.

Also on hand Saturday, Malcolm X’s close collaborator who spoke about their memories together.